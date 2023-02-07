Bob Figgins
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial service
Name:Robert “Bob” Figgins
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Brayton, IA
Previous:Formerly of Atlantic
Day and Date:Saturday, February 11
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials:

 Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Notes:

Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.   

Open visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 10th, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with family present from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bob’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

