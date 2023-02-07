|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial service
|Name:
|Robert “Bob” Figgins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Brayton, IA
|Previous:
|Formerly of Atlantic
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 11
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 10, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Open visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 10th, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with family present from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bob’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic
Roland Funeral Home
