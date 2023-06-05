Robert Miller
Service:Private Family Service
Name:Robert “Bob” Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Greenfield, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Notes:

Robert “Bob” Miller, 89, of Greenfield, Iowa, died Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Per his request cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service, under the care of his granddaughter, Sara, is in charge of Robert's arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.