Bob Petersen
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial service
Name:Robert “Bob” Petersen
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Anita, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Anita Congregational Church
Open Visitation Location:Anita Congregational Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:11:30 a.m.
Visitation End:to the time of service
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

A private family burial, with military honors, by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.

Notes:

Robert “Bob” Petersen of Anita, Iowa, passed away on October 26th, 2022, at the age of 84.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and the arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.