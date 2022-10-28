|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial service
|Name:
|Robert “Bob” Petersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 3, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Anita Congregational Church
|Open Visitation Location:
|Anita Congregational Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|11:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|to the time of service
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
A private family burial, with military honors, by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
|Notes:
Robert “Bob” Petersen of Anita, Iowa, passed away on October 26th, 2022, at the age of 84.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Robert “Bob” Petersen, 84, of Anita, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
