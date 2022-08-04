Bob Stotts
Service:Memorial Services
Name:Robert "Bob" Stotts
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 11, 2021 
Time:1:30 p.m. 
Location:Christ Point Baptist Church 
Open Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Open Visitation Date:Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Open Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Open Visitation End:1:00 p.m.  The family will not be present 
Memorials:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Sidney Cemetery
Notes:

Bob passed away on August 3, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

