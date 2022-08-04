|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Robert "Bob" Stotts
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 11, 2021
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Christ Point Baptist Church
|Open Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, August 10, 2022
|Open Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Open Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m. The family will not be present
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Sidney Cemetery
|Notes:
Bob passed away on August 3, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at
Robert "Bob" Stotts, 79 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
