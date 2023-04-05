Service:Pending Funeral Service
Name:Robert "Bob" Troxel
Pronunciation: Trox-l
Age:96
From:Farragut
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Are currently being established 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
Cemetery:Locust Grove Cemetery 
Notes:

Bob passed away on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023 at the Ambassador Health Center in Nebraska City.   Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

