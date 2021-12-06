Bob Turnbull
Celebration of Life:No Services
Name:Robert "Bob" W. Turnbull
Age:64
From:Blanchard, Iowa
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Brother Bob, as he was known to many in the area passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

