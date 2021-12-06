|Celebration of Life:
|Robert "Bob" W. Turnbull
|64
|Blanchard, Iowa
|To The Family
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Brother Bob, as he was known to many in the area passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Robert "Bob" W. Turnbull, 64 of Blanchard
