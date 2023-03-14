|Service:
|No Services
|Name:
|Robert Wade Harbin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Bobby passed away at CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs on March 8, 2023.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Robert "Bobby" Harbin, 66, Council Bluffs, IA formerly of Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16