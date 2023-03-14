Robert "Bobby" Harbin, 66, Council Bluffs, IA formerly of Clarinda, IA
Name: Robert Wade Harbin
Age: 66
From: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
 Bobby passed away at CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs on March 8, 2023.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

