Bobby Moretti
Service:Private family celebration will be scheduled at a later date
Name:Robert “Bobby” Moretti
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.        
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Robert “Bobby” Moretti, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home.

A private family celebration will be scheduled at a later date.     

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.