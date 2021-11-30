Celebration of Life:Memorial
Name:Robert D. "Bob" Foster
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah 
Memorial Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah
Memorial Visitation Date:Thursday, December 2, 2021
Memorial Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Memorial Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Bob passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

