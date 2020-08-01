Robert D. Dalton
Service: Funeral Mass
Name: Robert D. Dalton
Age: 81
From: Hamburg
Day and Date: Monday, August 3
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, Aug. 2
Visitation Start: 4 p.m.
Visitation End: 6 p.m.
Memorials: Phoenix House - Council Bluffs or St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - rural Hamburg
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com