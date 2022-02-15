|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Robert Sloop
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, Feb. 18 2022
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, Feb. 18
|Visitation Start:
|12 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Robert D. Sloop, 91, Hamburg
Gude Family Funeral Homes
