Robert D. Sloop
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Robert Sloop
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, Feb. 18 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Feb. 18
Visitation Start: 12 p.m.
Visitation End: 1 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes: Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

