Robert Devers Farrell, 83, Grant City, MO
Service: Graveside Services
Name: Robert Devers farrell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Grant City, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 3, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm
Location:Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery
Notes: 

