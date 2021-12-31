|Service:
|Graveside Services
|Name:
|Robert Devers farrell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 pm
|Location:
|Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
Robert Devers Farrell, 83, Grant City, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
Anniversaries
-
Dec 31