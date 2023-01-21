|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robert "Dink" West
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 23, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652821/robert-dink-west/
Robert "Dink" West, 74, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
