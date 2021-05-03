Robert E. "Bob" Johnson, 71 of Glenwood, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Robert E. "Bob" Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 6, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Bloom Senior Center; 25 N. Vine St., Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|N/A
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
