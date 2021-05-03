Robert E. "Bob" Johnson, 71 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Robert E. "Bob" Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time:5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Location:Bloom Senior Center; 25 N. Vine St., Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:The family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:N/A
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

