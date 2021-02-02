Service:Memorial Service at a later date.
Name:Robert Earl Stutesman
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

