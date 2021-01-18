|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robert England
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Tingley, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 22, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mt. Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm(open viewing on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm)
|Memorials:
|In his name to be decided
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Tingley Cemetery
|Notes:
|Services will be Livestreamed from our web site, www.armstrongfh.com
