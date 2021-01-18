Robert England
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Robert England 
Pronunciation: 
Age:92 
From:Tingley, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 22, 2021
Time:11:00 am 
Location:Armstrong Funeral Home - Mt. Ayr
Visitation Location:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 21, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 pm 
Visitation End:7:00 pm(open viewing on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm)
Memorials:In his name to be decided 
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Tingley Cemetery 
Notes:Services will be Livestreamed from our web site, www.armstrongfh.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.