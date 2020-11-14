Service:Graveside; The family encourages wearing a mask.
Name:Robert F. Wallace, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com;

