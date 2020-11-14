|Service:
|Graveside; The family encourages wearing a mask.
|Name:
|Robert F. Wallace, Sr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 19, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com;
