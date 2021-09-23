|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robert H. Savidge
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Lake in the Hills, Illinois
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Congregational Church in Shenandoah
|Open Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Open Viewing Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 26, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Notes:
Robert passed away on September 12, 2021 at Melody Living in Lake in the Hills, Illinois.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Robert H. Savidge, 96 of Lake in the Hills, Illinois
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
