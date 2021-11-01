Robert Henry
Service: Funeral
Name: Robert Henry
Pronunciation: 
Age: 60
From: Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Macedonia Cemetery
Notes:

 Robert passed away on October 29, 2021 at UNMC in Omaha.  Memories and condolences may be shared with family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.