|Service:
|Memorial service at a later date
|Name:
|Bob Fisher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Bob passed away on December 9, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Robert J. Fisher, 83 of Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
