Bob Fisher
Service:Memorial service at a later date
Name:Bob Fisher
Age:83
From:Glenwood, IA
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Bob passed away on December 9, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

