Robert Kauffman
Service:Visitation
Name:Robert Kauffman
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 23, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Bob passed away July 20, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com