Robert Kelly, 68, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Robert Kelly
Age:68
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Time:1:30 PM
Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Open Visitation Day and Date:8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Robert Kelly, 68, of Atlantic, Iowa, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Country Grove at Heritage House in Atlantic.

The service will be livestreamed and more details will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com prior to the service. 

Face masks will be required and social distancing observed during the visitation and service. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

