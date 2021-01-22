|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robert Kelly
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 27, 2021
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Tuesday, January 26, 2021
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Robert Kelly, 68, of Atlantic, Iowa, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Country Grove at Heritage House in Atlantic.
The service will be livestreamed and more details will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com prior to the service.
Face masks will be required and social distancing observed during the visitation and service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Robert Kelly, 68, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.