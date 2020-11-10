Robert L. "Bob" Nicholas, 76, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Robert L. "Bob" Nicholas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open Visitation - Friday, November 13, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to New Beginnings Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery with Military Honors
|Notes:
|Bob passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
