Robert L. "Bob" Nicholas, 76, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Robert L. "Bob" Nicholas
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Farragut, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 14, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave - Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA  
Visitation Day and Date:Open Visitation - Friday, November 13, 2020 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to New Beginnings Church
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery with Military Honors
Notes:Bob passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.