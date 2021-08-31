Robert L. Brownlee
Service:Funeral 
Name:Robert L. Brownlee 
Pronunciation: 
Age:70 
From:St. Paul, Nebraska
Previous:Farragut, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, Sept. 3rd 
Time:11:30 am 
Location:Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, Nebraska 
Visitation Location:Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 2nd 
Visitation Start:5:00 pm 
Visitation End:7:00 pm 
Memorials:

Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date

Funeral Home:Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.jacobsengreenway.com 

