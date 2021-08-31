|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robert L. Brownlee
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|St. Paul, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, Sept. 3rd
|Time:
|11:30 am
|Location:
|Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 2nd
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm
|Memorials:
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.jacobsengreenway.com
