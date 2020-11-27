|Service:
|Later to be announced
|Name:
|Robert L. Harmon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue OR Sidney Church of Christ OR Nishnabotany Lodge #153 A.F. & A.M.
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, services will be held at a later time and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
