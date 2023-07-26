Robert L. Phillips, 74, of Westboro, Missouri
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Robert L. Phillips
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 28, 2023
Time:11:00 AM
Location:

Watson Community Center,  Watson, Missouri

Visitation Location:

 Watson Community Center, Watson, Missouri
Day and Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to The Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Robert passed away on Thursday, July 20 , 2023, at Pleasant View Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in Rock Port, Missouri.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

