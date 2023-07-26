|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Robert L. Phillips
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Westboro, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 28, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Watson Community Center, Watson, Missouri
Visitation Location:
|Watson Community Center, Watson, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Robert passed away on Thursday, July 20 , 2023, at Pleasant View Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Robert L. Phillips, 74, of Westboro, Missouri
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28