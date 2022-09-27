Service: Funeral
Name: Robert L. "Rob" Shearer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 30, 2022
Visitation Start: Masonic Rites to be rendered at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: Hope Lodge in Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

