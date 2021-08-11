Robert Lee
Service:Funeral
Name:Robert Lee
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 16, 2021
Time:10 AM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 15, 2021
Visitation Start:4 PM
Visitation End:6 PM
Memorials:First Christian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

