Robert Lee "Bob" Gragg
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Robert Lee "Bob" Gragg
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Bolckow, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Time:2:00 pm
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church
Visitation Location:Laura Street Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 pm
Visitation End:8:00 pm
Memorials:Andrew County Senior Center, Savannah, Missouri
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.