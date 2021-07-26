|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robert Lee "Bob" Gragg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Bolckow, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 28, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Andrew County Senior Center, Savannah, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
Robert Lee "Bob" Gragg, 85, Bolckow, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
