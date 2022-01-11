Robert LeRoy Foote
Service: Funeral Service 
Name: Robert LeRoy Foote
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Bedford, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Church of God of Prophecy
Visitation Location: 1924 Ave E, Council Bluffs, IA 
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Family will Direct Memorial Contributions
Funeral Home: Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
Cemetery: Crescent Cemetery, Crescent, IA
Notes: Military Honors at the graveside tendered by the Kanesville Rider Honor Guard

