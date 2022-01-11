|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Robert LeRoy Foote
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Bedford, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Church of God of Prophecy
|Visitation Location:
|1924 Ave E, Council Bluffs, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Family will Direct Memorial Contributions
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Crescent Cemetery, Crescent, IA
|Notes:
|Military Honors at the graveside tendered by the Kanesville Rider Honor Guard
Robert LeRoy Foote, 75, Bedford
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
