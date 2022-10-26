|Service:,
|Family Visitation
|Name:
|Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Watson, Missouri.
|Day and Date:
|No Memorial Service
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
Visitation First Baptist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
|Notes:
Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
