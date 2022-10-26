Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer
Service:, Family Visitation
Name: Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri.
Day and Date:No Memorial Service
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:

Visitation First Baptist Church, Tarkio

Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 5:00 P.M.
Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Notes:

