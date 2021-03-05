Robert Ott
Service: Private Family Service
Name:Robert Ott 
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Clarinda, Iowa 
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 6, 2021
Time:10:00am
Location:Omaha Indian Reservation, Macy, Ne
Visitation Location:Private Family 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:United States Air Force Veterans
Funeral Home:Munderloh Funeral Home, Pender, Ne
Cemetery:Omaha Indian Reservation Cemetery
Notes:Celebration of life will be held later this year.

