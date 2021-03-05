|Service:
|Private Family Service
|Name:
|Robert Ott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 6, 2021
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Omaha Indian Reservation, Macy, Ne
|Visitation Location:
|Private Family
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United States Air Force Veterans
|Funeral Home:
|Munderloh Funeral Home, Pender, Ne
|Cemetery:
|Omaha Indian Reservation Cemetery
|Notes:
|Celebration of life will be held later this year.
