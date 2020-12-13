|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robert R. Jobst
|Pronunciation:
|Jobe-st
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Pickering, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Robert's name to the Pickering Lions Club, or the Pickering United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Mr. Jobst passed away December 13, 2020 in Pickering, MO.
Robert R. Jobst, 87, Pickering, MO
Bram Funeral Home
