Robert Schlapia
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Gathering
Name:Robert Schlapia
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Diagonal, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 3, 2020
Time:5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Location:Fogle Recreation Area, South Shelter House, Diagonal, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family to be determined later
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home, Creston, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

http://www.powersfh.com/