Robert Snyder
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Robert Snyder
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 25, 2020
Visitation Start: 4 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers to the Montgomery County History Center
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.