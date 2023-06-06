Robert Spangler, 95, Manilla, IA
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Robert Spangler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Manilla, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
Time:10:30 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:It can be made to The United Church of Manilla 559 5th St. PO Box 424 Manilla, IA 51454-0424
Or The First Christian Church of Creston, 301 E Townline Rd, Creston, IA 50801
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

 Military rites provided by American Legion Sergy Post 98 and bugler Brayden Sego playing Taps. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.

