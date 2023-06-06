Robert Spangler, 95, Manilla, IA

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Robert Spangler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Manilla, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|It can be made to The United Church of Manilla 559 5th St. PO Box 424 Manilla, IA 51454-0424
Or The First Christian Church of Creston, 301 E Townline Rd, Creston, IA 50801
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Military rites provided by American Legion Sergy Post 98 and bugler Brayden Sego playing Taps. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
