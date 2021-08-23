Robert Stutesman, 82, Grant City
Service:Memorial
Name:Robert Stutesman
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Visitation Location:At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:11:00 A.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery, Blockton, Iowa
Notes: 

