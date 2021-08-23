|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Robert Stutesman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Blockton, Iowa
|Notes:
Robert Stutesman, 82, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
