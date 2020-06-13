Robert W. "Bob" Irvin, 88, of Farragut, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Robert W. "Bob" Irvin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Blanchard, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM (Please remember social distancing regulations must be followed.)
|Memorials:
|Directed to Farragut Methodist Church or Farragut Fire & Rescue in Bob's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Blanchard Cemetery, Blanchard, Iowa
|Notes:
|Bob passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
