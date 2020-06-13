Robert W. "Bob" Irvin, 88, of Farragut, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Robert W. "Bob" Irvin
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous:Blanchard, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 17, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 17, 2020 
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:10:30 AM (Please remember social distancing regulations must be followed.)
Memorials:Directed to Farragut Methodist Church or Farragut Fire & Rescue in Bob's name.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Blanchard Cemetery, Blanchard, Iowa 
Notes:Bob passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com