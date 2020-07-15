Robert W. (Bob) Jandreau, 73, of Council Bluffs, Iowa

|Service:
|Memorial Graveside With Military Honors At A Later Date
|Name:
|Robert W. (Bob) Jandreau
|Pronunciation:
|Jan-Dro
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, to Rapp Park Improvement Project Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Robert unexpectedly passed away on Monday evening, July 13, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
