Robert W. (Bob) Jandreau, 73, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Service:Memorial Graveside With Military Honors At A Later Date
Name:Robert W. (Bob) Jandreau
Pronunciation:Jan-Dro  
Age:73
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to Rapp Park Improvement Project Fund 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Robert unexpectedly passed away on Monday evening, July 13, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com