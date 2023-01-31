Robert W. Reed
Service: Graveside
Name: Robert W. Reed 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93 
From: Sidney, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday - February 3, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM 
Location: Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023 
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM 
Visitation End: 7:00 PM 
Memorials: Fund Established 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Sidney, IA Cemetery
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

