Roberta "Bert" Walford, 82, Red Oak, IA
Service: Memorial Graveside Service
Name: Roberta "Bert" Walford
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 21, 2022 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location: Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Red Oak Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.