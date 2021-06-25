Roberta J. Carmichael
Name:Roberta Jean (Horn) Carmichael 
Age:73 
From:Hopkins, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date 
Notes:Roberta passed away on June 23, 2021, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, MO, with family at her side. Her wishes were crenation with no services.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

