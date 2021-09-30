|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Roberta Gates
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|102
|From:
|Craig, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 4, 2021
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Craig Presbyterian Church Lawn
|Visitation Location:
|Craig Presbyterian Church Lawn
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 4, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|11 AM
|Memorials:
|Presbyterian Children's Home or Mound City Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Notes:
|Schooler Funeral Home
Roberta Mae Gates, 102, Craig, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
Anniversaries
-
Oct 1