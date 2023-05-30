|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Roberta Stein
|Pronunciation:
|"STINE"
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 1, 2023
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 1
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Roberta Stein, 81, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Roberta’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
