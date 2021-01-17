|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Rod DeVries
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 23, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Due to limited seating the service will be livestreamed on Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|There will be an open viewing time on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the funeral home
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Rod DeVries, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
