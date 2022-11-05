Rodger Ritchie
Service:Funeral
Name:Rodger Ritchie
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Lenox
Previous:Bedford
Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 8, 2022
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford
Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ November 7, 2022
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7
Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa
Notes:

Rodger passed away late Friday evening at the Lenox Care Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

