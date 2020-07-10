Rod Sowers
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Rodney Sowers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 64
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, July 13, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Location: Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Open viewing on Sunday, July 12, 2020
Visitation Start: 9 AM
Visitation End: 5 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com