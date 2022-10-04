Rodney Vogel
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Rodney Vogel
Pronunciation: 
Age: 63
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Time: 3:00pm
Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00pm
Visitation End: 3:00pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

