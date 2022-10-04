Rodney Vogel, 63, Clarinda
Service:Funeral 
Name:Rodney Vogel 
Pronunciation: 
Age:63 
From:Clarinda, IA 
Previous:Elmo, MO 
Day and Date:Sunday, October 9, 2022 
Time:3 p.m. 
Location:Price Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, October 9, 2022 
Visitation Start:2 p.m. 
Visitation End:3 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Following the service, there will be a time for family only at the farm, for ash spreading, fishing at the pond, and food at the house. 

