Rodney Vogel, 63, Clarinda

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Rodney Vogel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Clarinda, IA
|Previous:
|Elmo, MO
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|Time:
|3 p.m.
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Following the service, there will be a time for family only at the farm, for ash spreading, fishing at the pond, and food at the house.
