Roger A. Marvel, 72 of Glenwood, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Roger A. Marvel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Manchester, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 19, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Pine View Cemetery, Delaware, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
